Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog blankets Punjab, parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – Fog continued to disrupt traffic movement in country's most populated region Punjab, forcing closure of several sections of the motorway.

On Thursday, Lahore-Islamabad Motorway remained close for traffic amid low visibility in Lahore city and its surroundings.

NHMP officials closed Lahore to Islamabad and Lahore to Sialkot Motorway M-11 for general traffic.

Newly appointed Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Ammara Ather, directed circle police officers to be present along with the additional personnel on the internal and external routes of the city.

NHMP said motorways were closed to ensure public safety and advsied drivers to use the front and rear fog lights of their vehicles besides avoiding unnecessary travel.