Shahnawaz Amir awarded death sentence in Sarah Inam murder case

Web Desk
11:23 AM | 14 Dec, 2023
Shahnawaz Amir awarded death sentence in Sarah Inam murder case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday handed down the death penalty to Shahnawaz Amir for the murder of Sarah Inam.

The court found son of a noted journalist guilty of murder and slapped him with fine of one million Pakistani rupees. 

District and Sessions Court Judge Nasir Javed last week reserved its ruling in the high-profile murder case of Sarah Inam, and the verdict will be announced today.

Sarah Inam, 37, was found dead at her Islamabad farmhouse residence. Her husband Shahnawaz Amir, son of a prominent journalist Ayaz Amir, was held on accusations of murdering Sarah.

The horrific killing sparked public outrage and grabbed media attention and picked pace along with the Noor Mukadam case.

Sarah Inam murder case Key developments 

In September last year, Islamabad police lodged a case under Section 302 and accused Shahnawaz of hiding the body after killing Sarah.

In early developments, the accused father and analyst Ayaz Amir was detained in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law.

During the probe, it was revealed that Sarah kept her marriage secret from parents. As case progressed, court released Ayaz Amir from the case. The deceased was then laid to rest in Islamabad and her family member called for strict punishment for suspects.

Two months back, the fathers of Noor Mukadam and Sarah held a presser in Islamabad and sought justice.

As the case progressed, Shahnawaz denied all allegations against him in his statement under Section 342 and other sections.

On conclusion of the argument on December 09, 2023, Islamabad court then reserved its verdict in the murder case of Sara Inam, which is set to be announced today.

More to follow…

Web Desk

