Shan Masood honours Babar Azam for reaching milestone in Perth Test

PERTH – Pakistan's former captain and star batsman, Babar Azam, marked his 50th Test match against Australia in Perth on Thursday.

In honour of his remarkable achievement, newly-appointed Test Captain Shan Masood presented Azam with a souvenir and a cap, acknowledging his pivotal role in transforming Pakistan's batting prowess and nurturing world-class talent among their players.

Shan Masood expressed admiration for Azam's impact, highlighting the shift he brought to Pakistan's cricket landscape. He expressed aspirations for Azam to play 100 Tests, noting the profound influence Azam has had on fellow cricketers under his captaincy and his consistent performance across diverse cricketing arenas globally.

In response, Babar Azam graciously thanked the Test skipper for his encouraging words. Since his debut in 2016, Azam has amassed an impressive 3,772 runs in 88 innings across 49 Test matches, maintaining an average of 47.7 with nine centuries and 26 half-centuries to his credit.

In the opening Test at Perth Stadium, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat.