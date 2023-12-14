Islamabad weather update

Met Office predicted cloudy weather for Islamabad on Thursday, and showers over the weekend.

In its fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave is likely to affect western parts of country from today.

Islamabad Rain Update

As per the latest advisory, rain-thunderstorms will lash Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 16°C, while the temperature is expected to drop in the night.

Humidity was recorded at 52 percent in the city. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 145, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Experts suggest cutting outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. Cloudy weather with chances of rain in western districts of Balochistan.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night.