Islamabad weather update

Met Office predicted cloudy weather for Islamabad on Thursday, and showers over the weekend.
In its fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave is likely to affect western parts of country from today.
As per the latest advisory, rain-thunderstorms will lash Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Saturday.
At noon, the mercury reached 16°C, while the temperature is expected to drop in the night.
Humidity was recorded at 52 percent in the city. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 3km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 145, which is Unhealthy.
Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Experts suggest cutting outdoor activity.
Weather in other parts of country
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. Cloudy weather with chances of rain in western districts of Balochistan.
Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night.
Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.28
|763.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.08
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.97
|929.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.7
|737.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.21
|326.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.
On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.