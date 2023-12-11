Karachi Weather update: Check latest weather for port city, and parts of Sindh

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the southeastern region Sindh and its provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

The metropolis witnessed partly sunny weather as temperature dropped amid new wave of cold.

Karachi Rain Update

As per the fresh advisory, there are no chances of rain in the provincial capital on Monday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature of the country's largest city was recorded at 29°C. Winds blew at 11km/h.

Karachi Air Quality Index AQI

Karachi reamined among top populated city amid alarmingly high levels of air pollution, along with another Pakistani city Lahore.

Sindh Fog Update

PMD said fog, and smog are likely in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during night hours.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy in upper districts.