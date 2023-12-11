Search

Karachi Weather update: Check latest weather for port city, and parts of Sindh

01:08 PM | 11 Dec, 2023
Karachi weather update
Source: File Photo

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the southeastern region Sindh and its provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

The metropolis witnessed partly sunny weather as temperature dropped amid new wave of cold.

Karachi Rain Update

As per the fresh advisory, there are no chances of rain in the provincial capital on Monday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature of the country's largest city was recorded at 29°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. 

Karachi Air Quality Index AQI

Karachi reamined among top populated city amid alarmingly high levels of air pollution, along with another Pakistani city Lahore.

Sindh Fog Update

PMD said fog, and smog are likely in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during night hours.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy in upper districts. 

Latest

02:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

American Sikhs seek Modi's prosecution as FBI director visit India

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check currency rates

Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 11 December 2023

Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 December 2023

On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.

Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460

