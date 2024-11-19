Apex committee approves military operation against terrorist groups in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – The Apex Committee approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations in Balochistan.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a meeting of the Apex Committee was held to review the National Action Plan.

The meeting was attended by top military and civil leadership, relevant federal ministers, provincial chief ministers, and heads of intelligence agencies. The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan were also present.

The central agenda of the meeting was to reactivate Pakistan’s counter-terrorism (CT) campaign. Participants were briefed on the current security situation in the country and the steps taken to combat terrorism.

It was decided that action would be taken against religious extremism and illegal activities, and measures would be implemented to dismantle crime and terrorist networks.

Participants agreed to address the misleading campaigns spread by enemy forces, emphasizing the need for a unified political voice and national narrative to tackle these challenges effectively.

Consensus and national unity among political parties were deemed essential for the success of the counter-terrorism campaign.

The meeting also agreed to reactivate NACTA (National Counter Terrorism Authority) and establish intelligence fusion and threat assessment centers at national and provincial levels.

A comprehensive strategy, including diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts, was adopted. Coordination committees at the district level will be established to ensure close cooperation between federal and provincial governments and relevant institutions.

The Apex Committee approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations in Balochistan, including the Majid Brigade, BLA, BLF, and BRA, which are accused of targeting innocent citizens and foreigners to undermine Pakistan’s economic development.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to eliminate all threats to Pakistan’s security and assured full support for the government’s efforts towards peace and stability.

The prime minister directed all stakeholders to implement the agreed measures diligently and ensure their timely execution.

He emphasized the need for coordinated and sustained efforts to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, ensure the safety of the public, and strengthen economic and social stability.

Increase in terror incidents

Terrorist activities in Pakistan have increased, with a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies stating that 757 people, including civilians and security personnel, lost their lives in such incidents during the first eight months of 2024.

Militant activities have been concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. A report by the Center for Research and Security Studies mentioned that violence saw a 90% increase in the third quarter of 2024 compared to previous periods.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in 2021, incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have escalated.

Nearly 97% of the fatalities occurred in these two provinces, with 92% of the incidents taking place there.