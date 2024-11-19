Coas Munir Warns Of Consequences For Those Hindering National Security

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has stated that those who obstruct national security and prevent the army from performing its duties will face consequences.

Speaking at the Apex Committee meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, the Army Chief emphasised that every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism, whether in uniform or not. He said that we must all unite to fight the menace of terrorism.

He further stated that the Constitution of Pakistan is paramount for everyone. It assigns the responsibility for Pakistan’s internal and external security to the military, and anyone who obstructs the country’s security or hinders the army’s work will face the consequences.

General Syed Asim Munir also mentioned that the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are continuously addressing governance shortcomings by sacrificing the lives of their martyrs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking at the apex committee meeting, stressed the need for economic and political stability to ensure the country’s progress and prosperity, urging everyone to play their part.

He noted that Pakistan’s economy is gradually stabilising due to collective efforts at federal and provincial levels. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all contributors.

He stated that development and prosperity are interconnected with stability, and no society can move forward without it. He called for open discussions and active participation to achieve this goal.