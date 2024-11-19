Economic, political stability key to Pakistan’s progress, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for economic and political stability to ensure the country’s progress and prosperity, urging everyone to play their part.

Speaking at an Apex Committee meeting, he noted that Pakistan’s economy is gradually stabilising due to collective efforts at federal and provincial levels. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all contributors.

He stated that development and prosperity are interconnected with stability, and no society can move forward without it. He called for open discussions and active participation to achieve this goal.

The prime minister appreciated the provinces for fully supporting the federal government in securing the IMF program and thanked the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan for their cooperation.

Highlighting progress, he mentioned that the stock market has reached historic highs, inflation has dropped to single digits, and interest rates have fallen from 22% to 15%.

He also pointed out record growth in IT exports and significant improvements in remittances, indicating gradual stability. However, he stressed that true progress requires both domestic and foreign investments.

The prime minister concluded by asserting that internal investment lays the foundation for foreign investments, adding that the current IMF program will be the last in Pakistan’s history.