Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Economic, political stability key to Pakistan’s progress, says PM Shehbaz

Economic Political Stability Key To Pakistans Progress Says Pm Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for economic and political stability to ensure the country’s progress and prosperity, urging everyone to play their part.

Speaking at an Apex Committee meeting, he noted that Pakistan’s economy is gradually stabilising due to collective efforts at federal and provincial levels. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all contributors.

He stated that development and prosperity are interconnected with stability, and no society can move forward without it. He called for open discussions and active participation to achieve this goal.

The prime minister appreciated the provinces for fully supporting the federal government in securing the IMF program and thanked the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan for their cooperation.

Highlighting progress, he mentioned that the stock market has reached historic highs, inflation has dropped to single digits, and interest rates have fallen from 22% to 15%.

He also pointed out record growth in IT exports and significant improvements in remittances, indicating gradual stability. However, he stressed that true progress requires both domestic and foreign investments.

The prime minister concluded by asserting that internal investment lays the foundation for foreign investments, adding that the current IMF program will be the last in Pakistan’s history.

Paramilitary troops likely to be deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov protest

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 19 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search