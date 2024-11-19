Lahore Atc Issues Arrest Warrants For Kp Cm Gandapur

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with vandalism on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.
Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul issued the warrants during a hearing on a request by the investigating officer from Lahore’s Manawan police station, where a case against Gandapur was registered.
The case (FIR No. 4499/24) accuses Gandapur of involvement in vandalism on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The investigating officer requested the court to issue arrest warrants, stating that the accused had failed to appear for interrogation.
Paramilitary troops likely to be deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov protest