Lahore Atc Issues Arrest Warrants For Kp Cm Gandapur

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with vandalism on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul issued the warrants during a hearing on a request by the investigating officer from Lahore’s Manawan police station, where a case against Gandapur was registered.

The case (FIR No. 4499/24) accuses Gandapur of involvement in vandalism on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The investigating officer requested the court to issue arrest warrants, stating that the accused had failed to appear for interrogation.