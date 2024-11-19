Fahad Mustafa announces new project with Hania Aamir

Pakistan’s renowned actor, host, and producer Fahad Mustafa has announced a new project with his co-star Hania Aamir.

This announcement came after the immense success of Fahad Mustafa’s drama Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, following the growing popularity of the on-screen pairing of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

The recently aired drama gained widespread fame, not only in Pakistan but also in countries like India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, where it was loved by viewers.

Initially, the drama makers and actress Hania Aamir had informed fans that there would be no sequel to the romantic drama series, leaving fans disappointed.

However, Fahad Mustafa has now revealed that he will soon be working on another new project with Hania, bringing relief to the fans who are eagerly waiting for more details about this upcoming venture.

While no further information has been shared about the project, more details are expected to be revealed soon.