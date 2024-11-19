Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan gives go-ahead for dialogue with establishment, says Aleema

Imran Khan Gives Go Ahead For Dialogue With Establishment Says Aleema

RAWALPINDI – The sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, has said that Imran Khan has allowed Ali Amin and Barrister Gohar to hold negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, she stated that a long meeting was held with the PTI founder. She said that November 24 is a very important day, adding that Imran Khan mentioned that he had only called for action on February 8 and now on November 24.

She further stated, “I have called upon Pakistanis again, just as they took to the streets on February 8 for ideology, now they must come out again to reclaim their vote.”

According to Aleema Khan, Imran Khan said that the vote was stolen, and the constitution was violated. On February 8, PTI became an ideological party.

She explained that in 1970, ideological elections were held, but in 1985, Zia-ul-Haq held non-party elections, ending ideological politics. “On February 8, we were robbed of our freedom, tickets, and the party,” she added. “Since the polling began, there has been no voting like that of February 8.”

Aleema Khan conveyed Imran Khan’s message that the struggle of ideological people does not end quickly. She mentioned that on November 24, they are going to reclaim their ideological rights, without engaging in any destruction.

She also mentioned that Ali Amin and Barrister Gohar had visited and informed that preparations were going well. Ali Amin and Barrister Gohar sought permission to hold talks with the establishment, and Imran Khan granted them permission, but emphasized that they could only discuss three demands, as PTI is a political party and its doors for dialogue remain open.

Aleema Khan stated that Imran Khan has said that those who are unjustly imprisoned should be released. She named Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. She added that when Andleeb Abbas, who condemned the events of May 9, was released, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, however, stood firm, continuing the ideological battle.

Aleema Khan also mentioned that the electables left the party. She said that if the PTI founder is granted bail in the Toshakhana 2 case tomorrow, they hope the prosecutor will be present. If Imran Khan is granted bail, he will personally lead the protest on November 24. If bail is not granted, they will protest on his behalf.

Aleema Khan further stated that PTI members should come out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi first. She mentioned that her sister, Noreen Niazi’s grandchildren came to meet her, but permission for the meeting was not granted. “When they don’t want a meeting, they say the order came from above,” she said. She has given time until Thursday to cancel the November 24 protest call, adding that if negotiations succeed, the date of November 24 will be turned into a celebration.

Paramilitary troops likely to be deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov protest

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 19 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search