Imran Khan gives go-ahead for dialogue with establishment, says Aleema

RAWALPINDI – The sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, has said that Imran Khan has allowed Ali Amin and Barrister Gohar to hold negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, she stated that a long meeting was held with the PTI founder. She said that November 24 is a very important day, adding that Imran Khan mentioned that he had only called for action on February 8 and now on November 24.

She further stated, “I have called upon Pakistanis again, just as they took to the streets on February 8 for ideology, now they must come out again to reclaim their vote.”

According to Aleema Khan, Imran Khan said that the vote was stolen, and the constitution was violated. On February 8, PTI became an ideological party.

She explained that in 1970, ideological elections were held, but in 1985, Zia-ul-Haq held non-party elections, ending ideological politics. “On February 8, we were robbed of our freedom, tickets, and the party,” she added. “Since the polling began, there has been no voting like that of February 8.”

Aleema Khan conveyed Imran Khan’s message that the struggle of ideological people does not end quickly. She mentioned that on November 24, they are going to reclaim their ideological rights, without engaging in any destruction.

She also mentioned that Ali Amin and Barrister Gohar had visited and informed that preparations were going well. Ali Amin and Barrister Gohar sought permission to hold talks with the establishment, and Imran Khan granted them permission, but emphasized that they could only discuss three demands, as PTI is a political party and its doors for dialogue remain open.

Aleema Khan stated that Imran Khan has said that those who are unjustly imprisoned should be released. She named Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. She added that when Andleeb Abbas, who condemned the events of May 9, was released, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, however, stood firm, continuing the ideological battle.

Aleema Khan also mentioned that the electables left the party. She said that if the PTI founder is granted bail in the Toshakhana 2 case tomorrow, they hope the prosecutor will be present. If Imran Khan is granted bail, he will personally lead the protest on November 24. If bail is not granted, they will protest on his behalf.

Aleema Khan further stated that PTI members should come out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi first. She mentioned that her sister, Noreen Niazi’s grandchildren came to meet her, but permission for the meeting was not granted. “When they don’t want a meeting, they say the order came from above,” she said. She has given time until Thursday to cancel the November 24 protest call, adding that if negotiations succeed, the date of November 24 will be turned into a celebration.