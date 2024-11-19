Indian musician AR Rahman, wife Saira announce separation

Renowned musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to end their marriage.

A statement issued by Vandana Shah & Associates revealed that emotional issues and irreconcilable differences have arisen in their relationship.

The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. A R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira emphasised that she had taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life (sic).”

Saira has requested privacy and compassion from the public during this difficult period.