LHC strikes down ECP's notification to recruit Returning Officers from bureaucracy for elections 2024

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has ruled against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification to hold general elections in Punjab with involvement from the bureaucracy.
LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the plea and ruled in favour of a petition filed by PTI against the appointment of returning officers from bureaucracy for upcoming elections.
The court, in its comprehensive order, pointed out several issues in the electoral watchdog’s decision. Justice Najafi also suggested the formation of a larger bench on the petition against holding the elections in Punjab by the executive and sent the file to the LHC chief justice.
It mentioned that a national issue was being sent to the top judge of his court for the formation of a larger bench.
The court then suspended ECP’s notification for getting services from bureaucracy for the next general elections.
PTI leaders objected to neutral and transparent elections from the caretaker Punjab government, and moved to court against relevant sections 50(1)(b) and 51 (1) of Elections Act 2017, calling it illegal and unconstitutional under which the Returning Officers were appointed.
Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.28
|763.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.08
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.97
|929.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.7
|737.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.21
|326.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.
On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
