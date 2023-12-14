LHC strikes down ECP's notification to recruit Returning Officers from bureaucracy for elections 2024

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has ruled against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification to hold general elections in Punjab with involvement from the bureaucracy.

LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the plea and ruled in favour of a petition filed by PTI against the appointment of returning officers from bureaucracy for upcoming elections.

The court, in its comprehensive order, pointed out several issues in the electoral watchdog’s decision. Justice Najafi also suggested the formation of a larger bench on the petition against holding the elections in Punjab by the executive and sent the file to the LHC chief justice.

It mentioned that a national issue was being sent to the top judge of his court for the formation of a larger bench.

The court then suspended ECP’s notification for getting services from bureaucracy for the next general elections.

PTI leaders objected to neutral and transparent elections from the caretaker Punjab government, and moved to court against relevant sections 50(1)(b) and 51 (1) of Elections Act 2017, calling it illegal and unconstitutional under which the Returning Officers were appointed.