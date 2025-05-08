Rizwan breaks silence on Pak-India tensions, shares powerful message

ISLAMABAD – National ODI cricket team captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has issued a statement regarding the rising Pakistan-India tensions.

In a message shared on social media, Rizwan said: “We have learned from the Holy Quran not to wage war, but if war is imposed on you, then do not back down.”

He added, “Pakistan has long suffered from terrorism. Our generations have grown up hearing the sounds of bullets and blasts. This soil holds the blood of martyrs, and even today, it is home to young men who love death the way some people love life.”

Rizwan emphasized, “No one can defeat such a nation. Every war imposed on them only unites them, awakens them, and makes them stronger.”

“This message is for those who can understand. We must stay strong, keep faith, neither commit oppression nor tolerate it,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, due to ongoing Indian aggression and violations, future matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 are under threat. Sources say security concerns and airspace closures could lead to delays or possible relocation of matches from Rawalpindi to Karachi.