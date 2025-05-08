Pakistan shoots down another Indian drone in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s air defence system has shot down another Indian drone in Bahawalnagar.

The Pakistani air defense successfully downed an Indian Heron drone, said Information Minister Atta Tarar in a X post.

Earlier, DG ISPR Lt Gen Sharif confirmed that Pakistan intercepted and neutralized 29 drones using strategic precision. Only one drone managed to cause minor injuries to four soldiers and slight damage to infrastructure. Three civilians were killed in the Indian drone strikes.

He questioned the effectiveness of India’s air defense systems, asking how five aircraft were downed despite all their preparations. “They chose the time and conditions of their attack, yet lost multiple assets. When Pakistan chooses the time, the world will witness it—and so will the media.”

The DG ISPR concluded by assuring the public that Pakistan remains vigilant. “Our military stands strong, backed by the nation. Life continues as normal. The people of Pakistan do not fear such cowardly actions, and truth will once again prevail.”