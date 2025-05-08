India’s Amritsar attack claim is a baseless lie: Ishaq Dar

Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has accused India of deliberately targeting its own citizens—particularly Sikhs—in an effort to fabricate a case for aggression against Pakistan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Dar firmly rejected Indian allegations that Pakistan had launched an attack on Amritsar. He described the accusations as entirely baseless and fictitious.

“India is trying to cover its military failures by creating propaganda. The claim that Pakistan attacked Amritsar and that India responded with drone strikes is nothing but a shameful lie,” Dar stated.

He confirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces recently shot down five Indian fighter jets and two drones. “This response has clearly unsettled India. We issued a strong political statement today, and we will continue to respond with strength if provoked again. Our forces are alert and fully prepared.”

Dar also emphasized that Pakistan has not carried out any operations in Indian Punjab or targeted Indian civilians. He called on the nation to remain calm and confident in the country’s defense capabilities.

DG ISPR Rejects Indian Claims of Striking 15 Pakistani Targets

DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India fired four missiles toward Amritsar last night and ended up hitting its own installations. One of the missiles crossed into Pakistani airspace but was closely monitored.

He dismissed India’s claim of striking 15 Pakistani locations as false and exaggerated. “This is nothing more than a fabricated story. India must stop living in a fantasy world. The images they presented were so obviously fake they should be set on fire,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Sharif confirmed that Pakistan intercepted and neutralized 29 drones using strategic precision. Only one drone managed to cause minor injuries to four soldiers and slight damage to infrastructure. Three civilians were killed in the Indian drone strikes.

He questioned the effectiveness of India’s air defense systems, asking how five aircraft were downed despite all their preparations. “They chose the time and conditions of their attack, yet lost multiple assets. When Pakistan chooses the time, the world will witness it—and so will the media.”

The DG ISPR concluded by assuring the public that Pakistan remains vigilant. “Our military stands strong, backed by the nation. Life continues as normal. The people of Pakistan do not fear such cowardly actions, and truth will once again prevail.”