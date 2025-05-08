Karachi airport closed for flight operations until midnight

KARACHI – It has been decided to close Karachi Airport for flight operations until 12 midnight.

According to the report, the Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a new NOTAM.

The NOTAM from the Pakistan Airports Authority states that Karachi Airport will remain closed for flight operations until 12 midnight.

Maritime high alert

In light of heightened regional tensions, maritime security has been placed on high alert at all major Pakistani ports. Port authorities have confirmed the imposition of an immediate ban on both small and large boats from venturing into the open sea.

According to reports, the ban includes hundreds of fishing vessels and private boats, with all previously issued permits now officially revoked. The decision aims to restrict non-essential movement in order to enhance overall maritime security.