Eid-ul-Adha 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for brotherhood, support for needy

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Eid ul-Adha greetings to Muslim across the country.

President Zardari and PM Sharif, in their individual Eid-ul-Adha messages, called upon the nation to renew their dedication to principles of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness.

In his special message, President Zardari emphasised importance of Eid-ul-Adha and urged everyone to share the festive joy with those around them, particularly those facing financial hardships and unable to celebrate.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Eid-ul-Adha is time to unite people and strengthen bonds of fraternity and brotherhood.

He also highlighted the need to care for less fortunate and include them in celebrations. Furthermore, PM expressed solidarity with the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, commending their resilience against foreign occupation and their unwavering struggle for self-determination.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, also conveyed their warm greetings to all Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Adha 2024.

In a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations ISPR, Army brass greeted nation on sacred occasion that reflects the essence of sacrifice for the greater good. On this auspicious day, we honor our martyrs and ghazis for their sacrifices, which have secured our independence and peace. We pay tribute to their ultimate contributions, Army said.