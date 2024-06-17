Eid ul Adha 2024: How many animals are being sacrificed this year in Pakistan?

Pakistani and Muslims in parts of the world are celebrating Eid ul Adha today, and around 6.8 million animals including goats, sheep, cows are said to be slaughtered during three three-day festivity.

Eid ul-Adha remains one of the two key Islamic festivals in which Muslims observe holidays by slaughtering animals and distributing the meat among family, friends, and the underpreviliged.

Reports quoting Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) said 68lac animals will be sacrificed this year, including 28lac cows, 33lac goats, 4lac sheep, 150,000 buffalos, and 99,000 camels.

The average cost of animals saw a considerable increase from last year. The value of sacrificial animals and their skins however moved down due to low demand.