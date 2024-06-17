Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat during Hajj 2024

Pakistani woman gave birth to a baby boy on Mount Arafat during annual pilgrimage of Hajj this year.

The baby has been named Arafat in honor of sacred location of his birth, media reports said. The mother, who decided against revealing his identity, was reportedly 37 weeks pregnant when she went into labor among the millions of pilgrims gathered on the mountain.

Saudi media officials who assisted woman with delivery said birth of a child is always a blessing, but called it rare during Hajj.

The mother and tot are reportedly stable and are under medical observation for further check-ups.

Day of Arafat holds great spiritual importance for Muslims, symbolising forgiveness and mercy. The birth of baby Arafat has added a unique and divine aspect to this year’s holy pilgrimage for his parents and the Muslim community.