Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat during Hajj 2024

Pakistani woman gave birth to a baby boy on Mount Arafat during annual pilgrimage of Hajj this year.
The baby has been named Arafat in honor of sacred location of his birth, media reports said. The mother, who decided against revealing his identity, was reportedly 37 weeks pregnant when she went into labor among the millions of pilgrims gathered on the mountain.
Saudi media officials who assisted woman with delivery said birth of a child is always a blessing, but called it rare during Hajj.
The mother and tot are reportedly stable and are under medical observation for further check-ups.
Day of Arafat holds great spiritual importance for Muslims, symbolising forgiveness and mercy. The birth of baby Arafat has added a unique and divine aspect to this year’s holy pilgrimage for his parents and the Muslim community.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
