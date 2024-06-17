Search

SportsT20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches Super 8s berth with win against Nepal

Web Desk
11:15 AM | 17 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches Super 8s berth with win against Nepal

NEW YORK – Bangladesh have secured their spot in Super Eights of the T20 World Cup by defeating Nepal by 21 runs.

Despite struggling with the bat and scoring only 106 runs, Tanzim Hasan Sakib's 4-7 and Mustafizur Rahman's 3-7 ensured Nepal was bowled out for 85.

Bangladesh finished second in Group D and will advance to Group 1 of the Super Eights alongside Afghanistan, India, and Australia.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed satisfaction with the team's bowling performance and hoped for improvement in batting in the next round.

T20 World Cup Points Table

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:15 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches Super 8s berth with win ...

11:25 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistani javelin thrower Yasir Ali wins silver medal at 2nd Asian ...

10:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistani athlete Samar Khan makes history by snowboarding Europe's ...

09:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World ...

11:18 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

PAKvIRE: Pakistan beat Ireland in last match before exiting T20 World ...

10:31 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

England advances to Super 8 as Australia beats Scotland in T20 World ...

Most viewed

12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

06:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

07:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from ...

10:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Shan Masood to stay as Test captain

11:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in ...

11:02 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

PCB to reevaluate players contracts after Pakistan's early exit from ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:31 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Birthday Bash for Qurbani animals in Sargodha

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar 17 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: