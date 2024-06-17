T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches Super 8s berth with win against Nepal

NEW YORK – Bangladesh have secured their spot in Super Eights of the T20 World Cup by defeating Nepal by 21 runs.

Despite struggling with the bat and scoring only 106 runs, Tanzim Hasan Sakib's 4-7 and Mustafizur Rahman's 3-7 ensured Nepal was bowled out for 85.

Bangladesh finished second in Group D and will advance to Group 1 of the Super Eights alongside Afghanistan, India, and Australia.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed satisfaction with the team's bowling performance and hoped for improvement in batting in the next round.

T20 World Cup Points Table