Tragic accident in Balochistan's Lasbela District claims lives of 5 cops

Eid festivities turned sombre as five police officers were killed and three others injured as cops vehicle overturned in Hub.

The incident occurred near Wandar Dubai Mosque, where police vehicle lost control due to a tire burst. The injured officers have been taken to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Other police personnel also suffered injuries and were taken to the district hospital in Othal for medical aid.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and amd extended condolences to the families of the deceased personnel.

Another unfortunate incident was reported from Karachi's Sachal area where three police personnel were injured. The attackers hurled a hand grenade at the vehicle, causing injuries to the officers.