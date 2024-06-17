Birthday Bash for Qurbani animals in Sargodha

Pakistani spent their weekend with Qurbani animals ahead of Eid ul Adha and a rare event in Sargodha garnered everyone's attention.

People usually develop strong bond with sacrificial animals for several reasons. As some people raised goats and cows with care and nurturing from a young age, creating a sense of attachment while sacrificing animal holds deep symbolic value in Pakistan.

The rare event in Sargodha saw man celebrating the birthdays of animals before sacrifice. A special birthday cake was arranged while family members cheered.

Salim's family celebrated the birthdays of Sultan, Sheru, Sonu, and Monu in the presence of relatives and locals. While Salim and his household were happy on the occasion of the animals' birthdays, they also felt sadness before sacrificing them.

The family members turned emotional before Qurbani but stressed Sunnat e Ibrahim.