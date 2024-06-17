Babar Azam sets record as highest-scoring captain despite Pakistan's early exit from T20 World Cup

Despite Pakistan's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024, Babar Azam set another milestone on Sunday by becoming the highest-scoring captain in the format.

Babar stabilized Pakistan’s innings amidst a batting collapse while chasing a modest target of 107 runs against Ireland. His composed knock of 32 runs led Pakistan to a three-wicket victory. During this innings, Babar surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s record.

Babar now tops the chart with 549 runs as a captain in T20 World Cups. Dhoni held the previous record with 527 runs, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is third with 527 runs as well. Notably, Babar achieved this feat in just 17 innings compared to Dhoni’s 29.

Recently, Babar also became the leading run-scorer in T20 International cricket, surpassing India’s Virat Kohli.