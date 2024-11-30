PCB agrees to conditional hybrid model for Champions Trophy: Indian media reports

Indian media claims that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conditionally agreed to a hybrid hosting model for the ICC Champions Trophy. The PCB’s agreement reportedly comes with stipulations, including the adoption of the same model for future ICC events hosted in India.

The PCB has insisted that if India refuses to play in Pakistan, Pakistan should also have the right to play its matches at neutral venues during events in India. Additionally, the PCB has demanded that semifinals and finals, if India does not qualify, should be held in Pakistan. For matches in the UAE, the Emirates Cricket Board would share gate revenue with the PCB.

A final decision on the Champions Trophy’s hosting model is expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized in Dubai that decisions must ensure equality and fairness. He stated, “We must prioritize both the growth of cricket and the country’s interests. Future ICC events should adhere to a balanced framework.”

Sources within the PCB have clarified that Pakistan will reject the hybrid model if its conditions are not met, underlining its commitment to fair play and mutual respect in international cricket relations.