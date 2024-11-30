Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan will not tolerate unilateral ICC event decisions, says Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Will Not Tolerate Unilateral ICC Event Decisions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stated that Pakistan will not accept one-sided decisions regarding the ICC Champions Trophy, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in international cricket.

Speaking in Dubai, Naqvi stressed the importance of equity in decisions, highlighting that Pakistan will ensure its stance is respected. “We will do what ensures victories for both the nation and cricket. Decisions must be made on an equal footing. It is unacceptable for us to play in India if they refuse to play in Pakistan,” he said.

Naqvi called for a long-term approach, suggesting that decisions should not be restricted to the Champions Trophy but should establish a framework for future ICC events. He expressed confidence that upcoming decisions would reflect this principle and ensure consistency in international cricket policies.

The remarks come amid claims by Indian media that the PCB has conditionally agreed to a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, set to be hosted in 2025. Reports indicate that Pakistan has insisted on reciprocity, proposing that if India does not play in Pakistan, the same formula should apply to Pakistan for events hosted in India.

Among Pakistan’s conditions for the hybrid model is that if India fails to qualify for the semi-finals or finals of the Champions Trophy, these matches will also be held in Pakistan. Additionally, the PCB has suggested a revenue-sharing arrangement with the Emirates Cricket Board for matches played in the UAE.

Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fairness, stating, “We will not allow unilateral decisions. Cricket’s success must reflect equality and mutual respect.”

