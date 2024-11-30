Pakistan defeats Oman 7-0 in Junior Hockey Asia Cup semi-final

Pakistan triumphed in the semi-final of the Junior Hockey Asia Cup, defeating Oman 7-0 to secure a spot in the final.

In this thrilling match held in the capital city of Muscat, Pakistan dominated from the very beginning. Captain Hanan Shahid opened the scoring in the first minute, and by the end of the first quarter, Pakistan had extended their lead to 2-0.

Pakistan continued to assert their dominance, adding three more goals in the final quarter to make it 5-0. They sealed the win with two more goals, finishing the match 7-0. Rana Waleed scored two goals, while Nadim Khan, Captain Hanan Shahid, Qayyum Dogar, Sufiyan Khan, and Basharat each contributed one goal.

With this commanding victory, Pakistan advanced to the final of the Junior Asia Cup. They will play their final group match against Malaysia tomorrow, with the eyes set on securing the championship.