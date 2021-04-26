South Africa Cricket fears ICC ban
Cricket South Africa, country’s premier body, is facing risk of being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the government has decided to intervene in its matters.
South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Nathi Mthethwa, in a notice said that he will invoke the National Sports and Recreation Act to intervene in CSA after the board failed to set up a new Memorandum of Incorporation that will pave the way for a majority independent board.
The Act empowers the minister to revoke CSA’s status as governing body of the body. If it is done, the national teams will be unable to represent the country in international games.
The action could also lead to a ban on South Africa from ICC.
South Africa, recently, hosted Pakistan for the ODI and T20I series and faced defeat in both tournaments.
All three captains of the South African Test, ODI and T20I teams have released a joint statement, expressing concerns over the possible ICC suspension.
“At a time when we should be enthusiastic about the future, we have to be concerned about the future (of the game).
“The Proteas Men’s team has an ICC World T20 event in November. The current state of cricket administration undermines our preparation in this regard. It may even lead to our suspension from this event should the ICC decide to suspend South Africa,” the joint statement by Dean Elgar (Test captain), Temba Bavuma (ODI captain) and Heinrich Klaasen (T20I captain) read.
“Government intervention in the sport will have dire consequences, and the captains feel that this may lead to the ICC suspending South Africa.
“The right to represent South Africa may be withdrawn and the ICC may suspend Cricket South Africa. These outcomes will in turn impact touring, broadcast rights and sponsorship deals. Ultimately, the financial viability of the game will suffer and cricket at all levels will be severely prejudiced,” the players added.
