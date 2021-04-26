Pakistan's health ministry issues important statement about new Indian coronavirus variant

11:41 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's health ministry issues important statement about new Indian coronavirus variant
ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that Pakistan has reported no any case of new strain of coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in the neighbouring country resulting in shortage of oxygen and beds in hospitals.

A spokesperson of the ministry said that Pakistan is free from the ‘Indian’ variant of virus, adding that the country is however recording cases of UK's new coronavirus variant.

The spokesperson highlighted that a ban on land and air travel from India has been imposed in order to prevent the spread of new type of virus.

India has recorded massive surge in COVID-19 cases after the second wave of the pandemic engulfed the country.

India recorded 352,991 new infections on Monday and 2,812 deaths - the highest single-day spike so far.

