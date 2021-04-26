Twitter blocks posts slamming India's Covid-19 response to brutal pandemic wave

NEW DELHI - A number of posts shared by Indian nationals on Twitter, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, have been blocked at the request of the Indian government.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to international media that it had blocked some material from being viewed in India, which has recorded massive surge in COVID-19 cases coincided with hospitals running out of oxygen and beds.

India recorded 352,991 new infections on Monday and 2,812 deaths - the highest single-day spike so far.

The Twitter official has not shared details about the content that has been taken down but media reports say it includes a tweet from a politician in West Bengal holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for current devastating Covid situation in the country.

However, an India official revealed that the content involved in worsening the situation has been removed in order to avoid panic in the country.

The Covid situation in the country has deteriorated to the point that public is forced to turn to the black market to get oxygen cylinders and other essential medicines at exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, Modi has admitted that Covid’s second wave has shaken the country, besides urging people to follow the SOPs strictly.

In a radio address, “We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation,”

His government is being held responsible for the current situation as it allowed major religious gatherings including Kumbh festival.