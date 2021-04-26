Atif Aslam prays for India amid worsening Covid-19 situation

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam has won millions of hearts with his soulful voice and is adored for the unique style of belting his voice. This time around he is back in the headlines as he prayed for India amidst the worsening coronavirus situation.

With a dire situation at hands, stars from both sides of the border are speaking up and encouraging people not to lose hope.

The 38-year-old has also jumped onto the bandwagon as he tweets regarding the ongoing crises that India is facing.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Atif Aslam prayed for the neighbouring country which is going through the worst Covid-19 surge of all times He urged everyone across the globe to strictly observe all the necessary precautions to avoid burdening our healthcare systems.

Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed. Let's all - irrespective of the place we live in - strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.#HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) April 26, 2021

"Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed. Let's all - irrespective of the place we live in - strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems," he wrote.

Followed by tags like #HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen, the message was praised by fans and followers across the border.

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia has also been trending on Twitter with netizens sending prayers and best wishes to the neighbouring country.

On the work front, the singer's rendition of the renowned kalaam of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan left the Internet into a frenzy as it garnered massive views.