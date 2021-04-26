Indian celebrities moved by Pakistan's kindness and support amid COVID-19 crisis
With India finding itself in unfamiliar and troubling waters, the citizens are gasping for air at unforgiving hospital gates. In a time of great hardship, Pakistan has stepped forward and extended support to its neighbouring country.
Twitter trends reflected Pakistanis flocking to the internet in support and these trends did not go unnoticed in India as the celebrities jumped onto the bandwagon to reciprocate the goodwill.
Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker noted the trend in Pakistan and expressed their delight, thanking Pakistan for kindness.
Veere di Wedding star Swara Bhasker noted the support from this side of the border. She confessed the treatment of Pakistan has not been fair in their media and getting such a heartwarming response melted her heart.
"Heartening to see Pakistani civil society & social media reach out in solidarity & kindness to India, during this devastating time.. this despite the fact that our media & mainstream public discourse have consistently mocked & vilified Pakistanis.. Thank u 4 ur bada dil Padosi".
The Queen star also expressed herself in a tweet regarding the passionate reaction from Pakistan. She applauded the social media users for expressing solidarity with India which is witnessing a deadly new wave of coronavirus.
"Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times"
Highlight the gravity of the panicking situation, earlier many celebrities jumped in and created awareness among the masses of the deteriorating condition of the healthcare system.
The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia has also been trending on Twitter with netizens sending prayers and best wishes to Indians.
India continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases across the country surged by a record daily rise of 349,691 on Sunday, for a total of 16.96 million cases, including 192,311 deaths, the health ministry said.
