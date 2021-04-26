IPL 2021 – Indian organisers tightlipped amid infections, rising cases of COVID-19

NEW DELHI – The organisers of International Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in India despite devastating third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, have chosen to keep mum as some players have contracted the deadly virus.

The management has not disclosed the names of the players but the call for cancelling the tournament is intensifying.

Indian media outlets have started suspending IPL coverage, complaining that priority is being giving to commercialism during the battle between life and death.

Players from countries around the world including England, Australia, and New Zealand are playing in the tournament.

Meanwhile, two Australian players announced on Monday to exit the IPL 2021 for personal reasons.

According to an official statement, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa of Royal Challengers Bangalore said that they will be pulling out of the IPL, and will be returning to Australia.

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi capitals player Ashwin Raavi also quit the IPL saying he wants to support his family during tough times of coronavirus in the country.

India reported 352,991 new COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.