Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ‘exciting’ TV project

Pakistan actress Hania Aamir and social media star Momin Saqib are set to dazzle the audience with the upcoming ‘exciting’ TV project.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and Saqib, who shot to fame after his video about Pakistan and England Cricket Match taken by storm on social media, have paired up for the project.

It was disclosed by famed director Shazia Wajahat on Instagaram. Sharing pictures of the stars, she wrote: “Something exciting coming soon. New onscreen couple alert Hania Aamir and Momin Saqib.”

Saqib started his career in the showbiz industry in 2020 from the drama serial “Be Adab” and proved his mettle. He is also spotting in recent drama serial “Raqs-e-Bismil”.