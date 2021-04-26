Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ‘exciting’ TV project
Share
Pakistan actress Hania Aamir and social media star Momin Saqib are set to dazzle the audience with the upcoming ‘exciting’ TV project.
The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and Saqib, who shot to fame after his video about Pakistan and England Cricket Match taken by storm on social media, have paired up for the project.
It was disclosed by famed director Shazia Wajahat on Instagaram. Sharing pictures of the stars, she wrote: “Something exciting coming soon. New onscreen couple alert Hania Aamir and Momin Saqib.”
View this post on Instagram
Saqib started his career in the showbiz industry in 2020 from the drama serial “Be Adab” and proved his mettle. He is also spotting in recent drama serial “Raqs-e-Bismil”.
When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – ... 08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Its never too late to ‘pawri’ especially when someone’s meme game is strong. With the Pawri trend not ...
- Ramadan 2021: Fiqh-e-Jafria fixes Fitrana at Rs300 per person08:40 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket ...08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
-
- IPL 2021 – Indian organisers tightlipped amid infections, rising ...08:08 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Maulana Tariq Jameel launches first MTJ flagship store in Karachi ...07:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
-
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021