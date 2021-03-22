When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – Video of Dananeer Mobeen and Momin Saqib goes viral

Its never too late to ‘pawri’ especially when someone’s meme game is strong. With the Pawri trend not slowing down anytime soon, multiply the 'Pawri' fever with 'O Bhai Maro Mujhe' catchphrase and there a new meme storm ready to wreck social media.

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl and Momin Saqib just met and the netizens are loving their humorous clip.

Turning to the Instagram handle, the 19-year-old posted a video with the meme guy Momin Saqib who propelled to fame with ‘Maro Mujhe Maro’ rant over the poor performance of the cricket team back in 2019.

Unarguably so, the #Pawrihoraihai meets #Obhaimaromujhe moment was definitely an iconic moment.

Dananeer and Saqib switched roles as the Pawri girl said the Maro Mujhe Maro dialogues whereas the latter started the video by saying “yeh main hun”.

The comic clip went viral instantly after it was shared and garnered love from the netizens.

Creating havoc across borders, the viral video of a young influencer Dananeer, vacationing in the northern areas of Pakistan started trending. Mimicking the Pakistani burger accent, she said, “Yeh hamari party ho rahi hai” (We're partying) in a funny way that has amused the netizens as countless improvisations have been made by the public and celebrities alike.

A splurging fan following emerged after her video went viral. Originally, the amusing video she posted was aiming towards mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.