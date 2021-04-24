Celebrities from both sides of the border send prayers as India's Covid situation worsens
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Celebrities from both sides of the border send prayers as India's Covid situation worsens
Share

India has just reported the world's highest daily count of coronavirus cases for the second day, surpassing 330,000 total cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

With a dire situation at hands, stars from both sides of the border are speaking up and encouraging people not to lose hope.

Highlight the gravity of the panicking situation, celebrities jumped in to sensitise people and creating awareness among the masses of the deteriorating condition of the healthcare system that is witnessing a major dip.

Bollywood stars also took to their social media handles. Sushmita Sen sprung into action as she arranged oxygen cylinders asking for help transporting them to areas that needed urgent aid.

Priyanka Chopra went on to share precautions and requested people to tackle the grave situation strategically by staying at home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia has also been trending on Twitter with netizens sending prayers and best wishes to the neighbouring country.

PM Imran expresses solidarity as India faces the ... 02:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed solidarity with India and extended his wishes praying ...

More From This Category
Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
'Have mercy on Ainak Wala Jin's cast,' Yasir ...
04:23 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan Army in action to enforce ...
02:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Grand mufti issues decree as Saudi Arabia records ...
02:21 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Shaista Lodhi opens up about her divorce and ...
02:35 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
PM Imran expresses solidarity as India faces the ...
02:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr