Celebrities from both sides of the border send prayers as India's Covid situation worsens

India has just reported the world's highest daily count of coronavirus cases for the second day, surpassing 330,000 total cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

With a dire situation at hands, stars from both sides of the border are speaking up and encouraging people not to lose hope.

Highlight the gravity of the panicking situation, celebrities jumped in to sensitise people and creating awareness among the masses of the deteriorating condition of the healthcare system that is witnessing a major dip.

As cases in India soar to highest global daily and second highest in total, it is bound to put strain on resources. This is humanity vs the virus. Our battle against covid is also intensifying, but can we share to help our neighbors? #IndiaNeedsOxygen @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 23, 2021

Gut-wrenching visuals from India - the Covid crisis is deepening. Sending prayers that the nation comes out of this. Please, everyone, mask up. Don't let the idea that we're vaccinated (or going to be soon) allow you to let your guard down. Observe all SOPs. Save lives. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 23, 2021

Please listen carefully . we should plan for Pakistan. we must learn from these country .they have done a mistake we should plan for that in advance.#OxygenShortage #IndiaNeedsOxygen #WeCantBreathe#IndianLivesMatter #JummahMubarak #ImranKhanCancelExam Louis Vuitton #Khadija pic.twitter.com/9tQfQX70zp — Sanam Baloch (@baloc_sanam) April 23, 2021

Bollywood stars also took to their social media handles. Sushmita Sen sprung into action as she arranged oxygen cylinders asking for help transporting them to areas that needed urgent aid.

This is deeply heart breaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a way???? https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra went on to share precautions and requested people to tackle the grave situation strategically by staying at home.

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia has also been trending on Twitter with netizens sending prayers and best wishes to the neighbouring country.