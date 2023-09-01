Search

Armeena Khan embarks on a 60-mile trek to support ailing babies

Maheen Khawaja 10:50 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Armeena Khan embarks on a 60-mile trek to support ailing babies
In a heartwarming display of empathy and dedication, Pakistani-Canadian actress, Armeena Khan has embarked on a journey that transcends the ordinary. Her mission is to walk an astonishing 60 miles, all in the name of the most vulnerable members of our society - ailing infants.

Known for her captivating performances on-screen, she has also garnered attention for her dedication to humanitarian causes. Armeena's multifaceted career has made her a prominent figure in both the entertainment industry and charitable endeavours, reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact on the world. 

Recently, a compassionate endeavour was revealed to the world through her Instagram platform, where she greeted her followers with a message filled with positivity and hope: "Happy September folks! I hope you're all thriving in your lives.✨✨ My walk has officially begun, and I'm setting out to cover a distance of 60 miles to support the tiniest human beings on Earth. Your generosity means the world to me, and I'd be deeply grateful if you could find it in your hearts to contribute. ???? The donation link can be easily located in my bio. Thank you, not only for reading this but for joining me on this extraordinary journey."

Furthermore, Khan shared a deeply personal connection to this cause, as it hits very close to her heart. Her own precious baby girl, Amelie, was born prematurely. She expressed that, in addition to her altruistic motivations, a part of her journey is dedicated to her daughter too and encouraged her fans and followers to also help out.

Her efforts received widespread praise from her fans, who wholeheartedly cheered her on and extended their heartfelt wishes for success in this noble endeavour.

Armeena started her career with an ARY Digital drama Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam alongside Mohib Mirza. However, her famous projects were Janaan, Bin Roye film and drama which got hit.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

