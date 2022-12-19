Imran Ashraf clears the air after being dragged in Feroze-Shaniera spat over child safety

Pakistan's versatile actor Imran Ashraf recently shared a clip with his son in his lap, but he picked the wrong time for the post that irked Shaniera Akram who had earlier schooled Feroze Khan over the child safety issue.

In his latest post, which is liked by more than 50,000 people in a day, the Raqse-Bismil actor said it’s his response to the viewers, people who own him.

In the start, he first acknowledged the contribution of Wasim Akram to Pakistan cricket as 'Sultan of Swing' is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time.

Imran said he was tagged and mentioned in scores of posts as he checked his social media in the morning, and then delved into the details, sharing his side of the story and why he posted it at this time.

The 33-year-old mentioned that he used to post something with his son Roham on regular basis, adding that he shared little moments with fans while riding a scooter, or going places. In his last post, Imran said he shared the moment randomly, clarifying that it was not related to the controversy that is making headlines.

He then asked his fans “Is there anything written on that clip? Has it mentioned any person in it? Have I opposed your thoughts in the clip?

With a light smile on his face, he said “I can’t help but laugh, an accusation is a big deal, Bhabhi.”

Addressing Shaniera, Imran said you took my personal clip, stressing that it affected him, his son, and his mother. Imran further revealed that his family was going through something really difficult. "I have nothing to do with you or this matter, and we’re not even on talking terms," he added.

Before ending his clip, the Dum Mastum star asked Shaniera to be more careful while posting anything online. He added that Bhabhis are equivalently respected as our parents, calling her recent post 'insensitive'.

It all started with the virtual altercation between the Aussie social worker and Lollywood actor Feroze Khan when the former posted an Instagram story schooling Khan for driving while his child was in his lap.