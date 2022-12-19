Is Haris Rauf getting married this month?
03:29 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Is Haris Rauf getting married this month?
Pakistan star fast bowler Haris Rauf is reportedly getting married this month to his former class fellow in Islamabad.

Rumour has it that Rauf will tie the knot on December 24 while the actual wedding festivities such as the reception and valima will take place a year later. The name of his bride-to-be has not been made public.

It is also being reported that the cricketer joined his family in Islamabad on Sunday for the festivities that are set to begin on the weekend.

Recently, the pacer was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to an injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on December 6. Haris made his Test debut in the series in Rawalpindi.

