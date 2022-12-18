Shaniera Akram hits back at Feroze Khan as their verbal spat over child safety escalates
02:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Shaniera Akram hits back at Feroze Khan as their verbal spat over child safety escalates
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is drawing the public ire after he was spotted driving while holding one of his children.

Amid a legal battle with his former wife Aliza Sultan over over visitation rights and child support, the Khaani actor engaged in a fiery debate with Shaniera Akram, the wife of Pakistani cricket great Waseem Akram, who earlier schooled him over a risky drive with his child.

The heated debate between the two started after Shaniera posted a screenshot of Khan driving with his child in his lap to reiterate how such an act can be life-threatening.

In response, Feroze addressed his followers to stop believing anyone on the internet. Targeting Waseem’s wife indirectly, he said: "Don't listen to just any Tom, Dick, and Neira."

In a social media post, Khan claimed that he had more knowledge about cars and driving safety rules than Shaneira. “Let me do me, and you do you. You're heard and ignored. I'm back to business,” he wrote.

Following his reckless comments, Shaniera used the DailyPakistan platform to hit back at the actor.

The Australian social worker said: “This time, ignore me that's fine, but don't ignore that your actions can have an impact on millions,” as she called on Khan to ‘do the right thing’.

She also urged Feroze Khan to stand up and protect the lives of children by promoting safety. “Let's work for the betterment of Pakistan not against it,” she wrote concluding on a positive note.

Not only Shaniera but there are a number of people who are slamming Feroze about his reckless actions and attitude towards road safety.

Shaniera Akram hits back at Feroze Khan as their verbal spat over child safety escalates
02:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

