Anmol Baloch sets internet on fire with bold dressing
04:30 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Anmol Baloch sets internet on fire with bold dressing
Lollywood diva Anmol Baloch has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Deewar e Shab actress also made some iconic fashion statements and continues to do so. For her recent Instagram post, Anmol proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white short dress.

Leaving the temperature soaring, Anmol shared some photos of herself where was donned a white summer dress, flashy pink heels, and striking jewellery.

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Anmol Baloch has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial  Aik Sitam Aur co-starring Usama Khan in the lead role.

