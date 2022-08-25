Anmol Baloch sets internet on fire with bold dressing

Lollywood diva Anmol Baloch has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Deewar e Shab actress also made some iconic fashion statements and continues to do so. For her recent Instagram post, Anmol proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white short dress.

Leaving the temperature soaring, Anmol shared some photos of herself where was donned a white summer dress, flashy pink heels, and striking jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Anmol Baloch has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Aik Sitam Aur co-starring Usama Khan in the lead role.