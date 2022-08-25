Top military brass reaffirms resolve to render all possible support to flood affectees
Security, flood situation reviewed in 250th Corps Commanders Conference
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired the 250th Corps Commanders' Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
During the meeting, the top general directed formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees, saying every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress.
Participants undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the Army, reports said.
The forum expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains.
Furthermore, the conference was briefed in detail on the external and internal security situation with a particular focus on the flood situation in the country and the ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations.
COAS Bajwa also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts by the armed forces as paramedic teams are providing medical aid to flood victims while troops shift people to safer areas.
Addressing the huddle, General Bajwa also directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions.
