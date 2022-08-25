Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Pakistan's celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been making headlines after the birth of their daughter, Syeda Zahra.

This time around, the popular supermodel left the fans gushing as she had the perfect birthday wish for her husband who turned 37.

The Balu Mahi actress shared a poignant wish for the love of her life, husband Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday and needless tp say, the duo are the couple goals.

"Verified

“If I had but an hour

of love, if that be all that

is given me, an hour of

love upon this earth,

I would give my love to thee.”

—

Happy Birthday to the Love of my life ♥️", captioned the 29 year old.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in 2020 after rumours of their relationship had been rife on social media. Earlier, he parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf citing irreconcilable differences. The former celebrity couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.