Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari
Web Desk
05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari
Source: Sadaf Kanwal (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been making headlines after the birth of their daughter, Syeda Zahra.

This time around, the popular supermodel left the fans gushing as she had the perfect birthday wish for her husband who turned 37.

The Balu Mahi actress shared a poignant wish for the love of her life, husband Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday and needless tp say, the duo are the couple goals.

"Verified

“If I had but an hour

of love, if that be all that

is given me, an hour of

love upon this earth,

I would give my love to thee.”

Happy Birthday to the Love of my life ♥️", captioned the 29 year old.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in 2020 after rumours of their relationship had been rife on social media. Earlier, he parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf citing irreconcilable differences. The former celebrity couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.

Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with ... 05:45 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

Veteran actress Behroze Sabzwari has opened up about his relationship with former daughter-in-law Syra Yousaf. Setting ...

More From This Category
Ananya Panday breaks silence on social media ...
06:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Mehwish Hayat and HSY win hearts with new video
05:04 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Anmol Baloch sets internet on fire with bold ...
04:30 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan share adorable vlogs ...
03:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Reality show Tamasha Ghar heavily criticised by ...
03:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
'Red' – A poem in free verse
09:51 AM | 25 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari
05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr