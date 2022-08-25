Ananya Panday breaks silence on social media trolling
After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, several Indian celebrities were targeted by the public. In particular, the star kids who were launched by Karan Johar. Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey is also amongst the people who have been brutally trolled.
Nowadays, the Student Of The Year 2 actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Liger in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
In her latest interview, she has spoken about getting trolled by netizens. The Gehraiyaan star said that she does get bothered and she wants people to like her as an actor.
"I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I'm not bothered. And that's normal, that's a human reaction that you would have. I've just realized that there's nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself. "
"People should also realize that they're only seeing a facet of my personality when they see me in interviews, or in public, there's a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they see sometimes. But it's okay. I'm in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor.", the 23-year-old concluded.
On the work front, Ananya is all set for the release of her upcoming film Liger which marks the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and is set to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.
