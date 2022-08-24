Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with former daughter-in-law Syra Yousaf
Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with former daughter-in-law Syra Yousaf
Source: Shahroz Sabzwari / Syra Yousaf (Instagram)
Veteran actress Behroze Sabzwari has opened up about his relationship with former daughter-in-law Syra Yousaf. Setting a positive norm, the Sabzawari family and the Mera Naseeb actor have maintained a respectful and loving bond after divorce.

The Punjab Nahi Jaunga actor shed light on his relationship with his former daughter-in-law Syra and said she’ll always be family.  In an interview with FUCHSIA Magazine, he said,

“Syra is my daughter, even now. If their chemistry wasn’t compatible, we can’t do anything about it — this is up to God. All the people who trolled us, that was a difficult time for us to go through, it was harsh for Shahroz, for Syra and for the families. It was a very personal matter but people think otherwise”

The Tanhaiyaan actor is even supportive of the Sinf-e-Aahan actor moving on and starting another family. “ I’ve said to her many a time, ‘Beta, get settled down. Why not? I’m standing behind you.’ Why not? She’s our daughter and Nooreh is our life.”

Moreover, he opened up about the birth of the newest addition to the family, his second granddaughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari. 

Talking about the bond between the two half-sisters he said, “You cannot even imagine how excited Nooreh is — you can’t believe it, even we can’t believe it! She calls me papa, she calls Shahroz baba, Safina mumma, Syra mimi and Sadaf Sadaf as she’s good friends with her.”

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal in May. Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the Nand actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat on Yousuf adding he never wanted to divorce her, but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.

