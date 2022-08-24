Humayoun Ashraf and Aimen Zaman Khan to star in new drama

06:11 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Humayoun Ashraf and Aimen Zaman Khan to star in new drama
Source: Aiman Zaman (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Humayoun Ashraf and popular TikTok star Aimen Zaman Khan are gearing up to star in the upcoming drama.

The Rang Mahal actor has been riding high on the success of his drama serial while the Aimen will make her acting debut alongside the versatile actor.

Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation revealed that she is all set to share the screen with Humayoun and actress Saniya Shamshad Hussain.

"We r sharing screen for the first time… ????

Something big coming soon ….????

@humayounashraf @saniyashamshadhussain", captioned the TikToker.

On the work front, Humayoun Ashraf has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Saboor Aly, Kushal Khan and Zainab Shabbir.

TikToker Zehra Baloch’s new video goes viral 04:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

Pakistani TikToker Zehra Baloch has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest ...
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with ...
05:45 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Naimal Khawar’s new video goes viral
04:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch celebrates birthday with ...
05:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new ...
04:04 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Are Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir expecting their ...
03:42 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest pictures
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr