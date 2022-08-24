Humayoun Ashraf and Aimen Zaman Khan to star in new drama

Pakistani heartthrob Humayoun Ashraf and popular TikTok star Aimen Zaman Khan are gearing up to star in the upcoming drama.

The Rang Mahal actor has been riding high on the success of his drama serial while the Aimen will make her acting debut alongside the versatile actor.

Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation revealed that she is all set to share the screen with Humayoun and actress Saniya Shamshad Hussain.

"We r sharing screen for the first time… ????

Something big coming soon ….????

@humayounashraf @saniyashamshadhussain", captioned the TikToker.

On the work front, Humayoun Ashraf has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Saboor Aly, Kushal Khan and Zainab Shabbir.