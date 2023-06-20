Asim Azhar acquires UAE'S Golden Visa

Pakistani singer-songwriter Asim Azhar has shared yet another exciting news with his millions of fans on social media platforms. Announcing that he was awarded a golden visa, the Soniye signer was ecstatic as he posed for pictures.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Sunlay singer announced in a heartfelt post that he has acquired UAE's golden visa. Azhar called the Emirates his "official second home."

"Pakistan ke baad agar koi jaga ghar lagti hai tou wo UAE hai, and now i can officially call it my second home," he shared.

"So honoured to receive my Golden Visa," he added.

On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer, Jo Tu Na Mila, Humrahi, Tere Liye, Humraah, Sassi and many more.