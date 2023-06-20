Search

Shehnaaz Gill's summer streetwear style steals spotlight

Web Desk 10:16 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood's desi Barbie, Shehnaaz Gill, is serving summer vibes with her latest pictures from Italy following her dreamy vacation in Thailand. Raising the temperature with her street fashion, Gill is turning heads once again.

On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss famed star took to Instagram and dropped a slew of pictures of herself in a stunning black outfit, sporting black denim shorts paired with a top.

For her footwear, the Daaka star kept it cool with a pair of gladiator sandals. The Habit diva kept it natural by posing makeup free for close-up shots.

Moments after the carousel of pictures went viral, social media users rushed to the comment section to praise the star for her impeccable fashion sense.

On the work front after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's roaring success, Gill will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, and is also working on 100 percent by Sajid Khan. 

WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill gets teary-eyed during recent interview

