WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill gets teary-eyed during recent interview

India's sweetheart, Shehnaaz Gill, is making headlines for her effervescence and bubbly personality, but the actress has come a long way from being uninvited at her film's premiere to securing a role opposite the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The 30-year-old star was recently invited by Siddharth Kannan on his show. Gill revealed a lot of unknown facts about her life and went into detail about her journey.

"I always knew I was going to be a star. I never kept the thoughts to myself but openly expressed my wish. I don't let the cat out of the bag but I'm not very good at hiding my own secrets," the Daaka actress told Kannan when he asked if she had always been this mischievous.

"I used to be quite reserved, I wouldn't engage in conversations much either on set. After Bigg Boss, I didn't really have a friend circle and I would be scared of attachment to people. I felt that people are fake. I would often think that whenever I speak, I tend to say a lot and become too frank, so it is better that I stick with my team," the actress revealed to the host about the change in her personality from an introvert to an extrovert.

"But people noticed. They realized that I don't talk much so they initiated conversations with me and made me feel comfortable on set," she continued.

"See, the thing is, when I open up to someone, I become transparent before them but that entirely depends on the type of the other person. Sometimes people take offense to what I say so I rather stay quiet and keep my thoughts to myself but if someone is nice to me, I reciprocate the same energy," the Shiv Di Kitaab star added.

Kannan then asked, "You seem to be emotionally available to people wherever you go and whoever you're with. Which aspect of your life drove you to conclude that every person is important? Are the struggles that you faced the driving factor?"

"People that love me are the dearest to me and I don't want to lose them. If someone is giving me importance, why should I be pompous in my nature before them? My fans shower unconditional love on me, they relate with me so I try to feel their presence in my life. There's too much misery in this world for me not to hug them or show love," the Moon Rise diva said.

"Do you feel consumed by the fear of overwhelming love — by your fans — fading away in the blink of an eye?"

"My Paramatman [the Alimghty] is with me so I don't feel scared. As long as I'm under its shadow, I will get what I want. I'm prepared for everything. What is mine will always be mine,'' Gill added.

"You're not scared to lose?" Kannan asked.

"Never!" she exclaimed. "You can't find peace outside if you're not at peace with yourself. That ephemeral happiness you get from the outside will fade away in maybe two or three days," the actress further suggested.

Talking about Salman Khan and his family, Gill remarked, "Arbaaz [Khan] is one and only, there's nobody like him. I find him to be quite a lot like me."

She also revealed how Salman praised and told her, "If you take care of yourself, you will go places because you have a lot of potential."

Upon being asked by the host to name her favorite guest on her chat show, Gill said she "felt at home" with Vicky Kaushal. "He's very innocent, he has an aura that makes people feel one on Kaushal's own. I remember he acts this way because he's Punjabi."

"What are the two struggling phases that you credit for your success?" the host questioned.

"I once worked in a movie as a second lead and they didn't even invite me to the premiere. It was a Punjabi film. They called me but canceled later, and I cried a lot. The other one I think is that the Punjabi film industry cut me off completely," the Bigg Boss star revealed.

While talking about her struggle, Gill teared up a little but burst into laughter when the crew member forgot to give a tissue paper to her.

"You bought a house in Mumbai yourself, something people spend their entire lives on. How did you feel at that moment?" the host asked.

An excited Shehnaaz exclaimed, "I couldn't believe it but my manager told me that is the fruit of my efforts. I told them that it was their effort as well."

"Were you overwhelmed to attend The Kapil Sharma Show thinking that Kapil would crack a punch line about you?" the host curiously asked.

"He didn't crack any on me so I wanna be a guest on the show by myself. Wait! I want Kapil to invite me and Guru Randhawa to his show," Gill laughed.

On the work front, Gill is gearing up for her film opposite Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.