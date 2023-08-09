Search

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in as Sheheryar Munawar turns 35

Noor Fatima 08:21 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in as Sheheryar Munawar turns 35
Source: Sheheryar Munawar (Daily Pakistan)

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's versatile actor and model, Sheheryar Munawar, on turning 35 years old. Munawar who happens to possess a multitude of talents is not only an actor but, also a director, producer, and television host by profession.

Famous for his portrayal of a deaf and dumb boy in the television serial Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Munawar has succeeded in solidifying himself among promising actors with a bright future in Lollywood. Despite his connections in the fraternity, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star has always showcased immense talent in any project that he worked in.

While the Sinf-e-Aahan actor has been one of the most sought-after faces in the television and film industry, Munawar also enjoys millions of fans across multiple social media platforms. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, friends and family of the actor came out to wish him.

Among the well-wishers are his younger brother and sister, Manoucheher and Nadia Siddiqui, acclaimed makeup artist Adnan Ansari, and social media influencer Umer Aalam.

With a string of critically and commercially successful films and dramas under his belt, not to forget his directorial ventures, Munawar was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Khel Khel Mein, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Kuch Ankahi, Aik Thi Laila, and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam among others.

Sheheryar Munawar breaks silence about viral video

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Aima Baig turns heads with latest photoshoot

06:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi host adorable birthday bash for celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza

06:39 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

06:51 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Komal Rizvi celebrates 42nd birthday with husband

06:55 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Deepika Padukone turns up the heat in monochrome bikini

10:28 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Maya Ali celebrates her 34th birthday in style

05:30 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lollywood actors congratulate Javeria Abbasi on Anzela's "fairytale ...

09:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 9, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: