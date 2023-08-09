Birthday wishes pour in as Sheheryar Munawar turns 35

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's versatile actor and model, Sheheryar Munawar, on turning 35 years old. Munawar who happens to possess a multitude of talents is not only an actor but, also a director, producer, and television host by profession.

Famous for his portrayal of a deaf and dumb boy in the television serial Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Munawar has succeeded in solidifying himself among promising actors with a bright future in Lollywood. Despite his connections in the fraternity, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star has always showcased immense talent in any project that he worked in.

While the Sinf-e-Aahan actor has been one of the most sought-after faces in the television and film industry, Munawar also enjoys millions of fans across multiple social media platforms. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, friends and family of the actor came out to wish him.

Among the well-wishers are his younger brother and sister, Manoucheher and Nadia Siddiqui, acclaimed makeup artist Adnan Ansari, and social media influencer Umer Aalam.

With a string of critically and commercially successful films and dramas under his belt, not to forget his directorial ventures, Munawar was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Khel Khel Mein, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Kuch Ankahi, Aik Thi Laila, and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam among others.