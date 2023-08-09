Birthday wishes pour in as Sheheryar Munawar turns 35

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's versatile actor and model, Sheheryar Munawar, on turning 35 years old. Munawar who happens to possess a multitude of talents is not only an actor but, also a director, producer, and television host by profession.
Famous for his portrayal of a deaf and dumb boy in the television serial Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Munawar has succeeded in solidifying himself among promising actors with a bright future in Lollywood. Despite his connections in the fraternity, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star has always showcased immense talent in any project that he worked in.
While the Sinf-e-Aahan actor has been one of the most sought-after faces in the television and film industry, Munawar also enjoys millions of fans across multiple social media platforms. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, friends and family of the actor came out to wish him.
Among the well-wishers are his younger brother and sister, Manoucheher and Nadia Siddiqui, acclaimed makeup artist Adnan Ansari, and social media influencer Umer Aalam.
With a string of critically and commercially successful films and dramas under his belt, not to forget his directorial ventures, Munawar was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Khel Khel Mein, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Kuch Ankahi, Aik Thi Laila, and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam among others.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
